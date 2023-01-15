Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 148,475 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 939,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,475 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $41,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TNF LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 321,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 730,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,101,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

