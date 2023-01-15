Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 57,460 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,460 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $21,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,174 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after purchasing an additional 741,436 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

EFA opened at $70.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $79.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

