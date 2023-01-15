Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 124,699 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,699 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.72% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $54,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS opened at $76.58 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.99.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

