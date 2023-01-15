KILT Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $74,603,069,762,664.30 Billion (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $74,603,069,762,664.30 billion and approximately $103,648.08 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00003141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

