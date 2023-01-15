Komodo Reaches Market Cap of $31.61 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $31.61 million and $647,100.83 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00215279 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00076131 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00050954 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,684,900 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

