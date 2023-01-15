LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNXSF. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($60.22) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($60.22) to €45.00 ($48.39) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.29.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $27.78 and a one year high of $67.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment comprises operational business areas that essentially manufacture standardized and high-volume products in capital-intensive and predominantly continuous production processes.

