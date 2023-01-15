LCX (LCX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.13 Million

LCX (LCX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One LCX token can currently be bought for about $0.0714 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LCX has traded up 42.6% against the dollar. LCX has a market capitalization of $55.10 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LCX Profile

LCX was first traded on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights.

Buying and Selling LCX

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

