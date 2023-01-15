Lee Financial Co Has $125,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 579,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 104,213 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,206,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 130,343 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 40,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of AT&T by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 52,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

T opened at $19.55 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $139.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

