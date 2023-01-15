Lee Financial Co Has $80,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lee Financial Co grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1,365.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 146,656 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 55,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,833 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,329,589 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $193,422,000 after buying an additional 220,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE Increases Dividend

NKE opened at $128.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.64. The company has a market capitalization of $202.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

