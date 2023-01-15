Lee Financial Co Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lee Financial Co grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1,027.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.41.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $168.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $180.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

