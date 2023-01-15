Lee Financial Co Sells 1,570 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lee Financial Co lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,911,000 after purchasing an additional 847,972 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,874,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,955,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,524,000 after acquiring an additional 520,440 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,138,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 309,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after acquiring an additional 191,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $149.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.11 and a 200 day moving average of $140.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $161.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.