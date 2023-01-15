Lee Financial Co Sells 9,542 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Lee Financial Co trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,542 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

