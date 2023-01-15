LEMONCHAIN Trading Down 15.9% Over Last Week (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $5.08 billion and $102,295.22 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00430018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.37 or 0.30372977 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.01 or 0.00878987 BTC.

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization."

