Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $102.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $92.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded Lennar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 92.9% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

