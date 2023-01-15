Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives $17.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTH. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Institutional Trading of Life Time Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.
Life Time Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Life Time Group Company Profile
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
