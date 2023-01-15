Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Lightspeed Commerce from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.64.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.41. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 54.92%. The company had revenue of $183.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.