Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF stock opened at $177.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.91 and its 200-day moving average is $176.72. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $214.86.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

