Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 16,212 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 142.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 145.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,670,000 after buying an additional 2,000,311 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 159.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $291,530,000 after buying an additional 1,935,319 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 178.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,154,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $199,652,000 after buying an additional 1,379,853 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $89.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.19.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

