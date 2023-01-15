Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $67.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

