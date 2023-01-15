Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 419 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,915,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,805 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,773,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,741,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,330,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,945,000 after acquiring an additional 890,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 270,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 178,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SHYG opened at $42.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $45.14.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.