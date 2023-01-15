Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.67 and a 200-day moving average of $124.07. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,999 shares of company stock valued at $15,912,352. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

