Locus Chain (LOCUS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $137.72 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0863 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $137.72 million and $436,435.96 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

