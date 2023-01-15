Loopring Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.51 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Loopring has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market cap of $341.93 million and $36.51 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00429785 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,325.51 or 0.30356554 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.85 or 0.00877510 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

