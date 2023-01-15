LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at UBS Group

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $81.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.42.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $93.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.75. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.