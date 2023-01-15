Maker (MKR) Price Reaches $701.84 on Top Exchanges

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Maker has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $701.84 or 0.03362239 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $686.14 million and $34.23 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 69.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00429623 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,336.26 or 0.30345104 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.53 or 0.00850213 BTC.

About Maker

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.