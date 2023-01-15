Mammoth (MMT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $18.98 Million

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $18.98 million and approximately $8,295.45 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mammoth Token Profile

MMT is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00276271 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,376.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

