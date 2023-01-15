Manifold Finance (FOLD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $133.07 Million

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for $17.00 or 0.00081649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and $223,316.97 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

