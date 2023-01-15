MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading Up 14.5% Over Last Week

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $65.38 million and $213,369.43 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00429741 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,335.52 or 0.30353450 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.05 or 0.00848246 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol.

MAP Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

