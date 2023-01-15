Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 139.43% and a net margin of 83.93%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

