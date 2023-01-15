Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $400.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MLM opened at $355.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.61. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $409.73.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.