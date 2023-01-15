Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $400.30.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE MLM opened at $355.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.61. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $409.73.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.66%.
Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
