Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $173.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Masimo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Masimo from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Masimo Stock Performance

MASI opened at $156.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Masimo has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $239.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.55.

Insider Activity

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 46,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,495 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the period. Politan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth about $656,234,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,104,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth about $242,537,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also

