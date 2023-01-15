Matthew 25 Management Corp Purchases 5,000 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 6.2% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 142,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $120.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $192.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

