Matthew 25 Management Corp Sells 8,000 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Five Below makes up 2.5% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Five Below worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $190.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.39 and a 200-day moving average of $146.46. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $193.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVE. William Blair began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.