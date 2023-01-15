Maxim Group Trims Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Target Price to $5.00

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36.
Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.
