McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKC opened at $81.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

