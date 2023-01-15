Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $21.43 million and $661,693.02 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.87 or 0.01466300 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007422 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00017296 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000502 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00028917 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.10 or 0.01779027 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

