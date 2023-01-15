MetaMUI Trading 4.8% Higher This Week (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $61.74 million and approximately $96,918.87 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

