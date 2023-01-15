MetisDAO One Day Volume Reaches $9.35 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $21.51 or 0.00103879 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $95.29 million and approximately $9.35 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010889 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00031024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00043285 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017987 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000691 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00232706 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000846 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.34404331 USD and is down -5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $10,576,841.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

