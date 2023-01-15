MetisDAO Price Tops $21.55 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $21.55 or 0.00102033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $95.44 million and $3.05 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00043949 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004615 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00233101 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.34404331 USD and is down -5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $10,576,841.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

