Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) PT Lowered to $66.00

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 2.5 %
MCB opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a market cap of $648.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.12. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 33.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
