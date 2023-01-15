Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) PT Lowered to $66.00

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 2.5 %

MCB opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a market cap of $648.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.12. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 33.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 57.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

