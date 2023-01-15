Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,449 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $34,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.24.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Argus lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

