Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.14.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $192.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.39. Moderna has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Research analysts expect that Moderna will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 495,899 shares of company stock valued at $83,759,086. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Moderna by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

