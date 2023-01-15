Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.63

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.63 and traded as high as C$1.68. Moneta Gold shares last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 217,059 shares changing hands.
Moneta Gold Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.96 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.63.
Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moneta Gold Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Moneta Gold
About Moneta Gold
Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.
