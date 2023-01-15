Morgan Stanley Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $24.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.48.

CSX Trading Down 0.2 %

CSX stock opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

