Morgan Stanley Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $120.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $162.00.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.90.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $107.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.54. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $290.47.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,478 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

