Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Lowered to $54.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mosaic from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.20.

MOS opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

