My DeFi Pet Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $674,182.16 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $768,630.78 and $674,182.16 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

