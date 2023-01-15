National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives $44.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.17.

EYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Transactions at National Vision

In related news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Vision Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,764,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in National Vision by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after buying an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in National Vision by 17.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,805,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,907,000 after acquiring an additional 729,630 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in National Vision by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 515,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 470,381 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 1.48. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. National Vision had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $499.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Vision

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Articles

