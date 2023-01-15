National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives $44.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.17.
EYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Insider Transactions at National Vision
In related news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
National Vision Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:EYE opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 1.48. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. National Vision had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $499.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
