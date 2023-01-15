Navcoin (NAV) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $197.66

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $197.66 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00252762 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00103002 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00059889 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00027942 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,294,494 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.