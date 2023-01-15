Nblh (NBLH) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13,873.64

Nblh (NBLH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Nblh token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Nblh has a total market capitalization of $1,439.66 and $13,873.64 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nblh has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00431486 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,366.76 or 0.30476714 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.52 or 0.00892844 BTC.

About Nblh

Nblh launched on July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nblh is nblhdao.io. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00000016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nblh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nblh using one of the exchanges listed above.

